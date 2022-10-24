Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Sensex jumps over 650 points in opening deals, Nifty above 17,750-mark

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) began the special Muhurat trading session on a positive note rising over 1 per cent higher.

At 6:15 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 650.71 points (1.10 per cent) higher at 59,957.86 while the Nifty 50 was at 17,768.10, up 191.80 points (1.09 per cent).

On the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Finserv, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), NTPC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Power Grid and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the early deals while Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was the sole loser.

Muhurat trading time

The BSE and NSE is conducting the auspicious Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali today (October 24, 2022).

The one-hour special session is done at the start the new Hindu accounting year – Samvat 2079. Muhurat trading is a symbolic session conducted by the Indian stock exchanges every year on Diwali.

This year, the Muhurat trading session is scheduled between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm on October 24, 2022. The pre-open session will be held from 6 pm to 6:15 pm.

Historically, the BSE started the Muhurat trading in 1957 and the NSE began conducting it in 1992.

Importance of Muhurat trading

This special trading session opens following the Hindu Panchang. This marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar known as Samvat which begins on Diwali. Muhurat trading is considered to be very auspicious by Indian trading community who believe that it brings prosperity and financial growth throughout the year.