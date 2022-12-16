scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

DIIs inflows to equity may sustain around $40 billion in 2023, says Credit Suisse

FPI investors net sold $ 32 billion of Indian equities from October 2021 to July 2022, and have net bought $ 15 billion since then.

DIIs now own a record 15 per cent of the BSE-500 shares, just 3.3 per centage points below the share of FPIs, which has now declined to nine-year lows.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) inflows to the Indian equity markets are likely to sustain at around $ 40 billion (around Rs 330,000 crore) in calendar year 2023, global investment bank Credit Suisse has said.

Credit Suisse said foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows can be constrained, given pressured risk-appetite in CY23 can impact equity flows in emerging markets (EM) Asia funds. DII inflows, on the other hand, are now more meaningful than FPI flows, rolling 12 months at a record high $ 40 billion as against $ 20 billion (around Rs 165,000 crore) of FPI outflows, the firm said.

Of the major contributors to DII flows, Credit Suisse expects insurance ($ 12 billion a year), Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) ($ 7-8 billion) and Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) ($ 18-20 billion a year) to sustain, even as non-SIP retail flows continue moderating due to higher rates and improvement in real estate. “This should keep valuation multiples supported,” said Neelkanth Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia-Pacific and India Head of Research at Credit Suisse.

FPI investors net sold $ 32 billion of Indian equities from October 2021 to July 2022, and have net bought $ 15 billion since then. “We found that despite heavy selling, India’s weight remained unchanged, suggesting the outflows were mainly due to redemption pressure at global, EM or APAC equity funds, via which most FPIs invest in India,” Mishra said at a media round-table conference.

DIIs now own a record 15 per cent of the BSE-500 shares, just 3.3 per centage points below the share of FPIs, which has now declined to nine-year lows.

“Non-SIP retail flows are likely to moderate further, due to higher deposit rates and an improving real-estate providing alternative opportunities,” Mishra said. Credit Suisse continues to prefer domestic cyclicals over global ones and is ‘overweight’ on sectors such as financials, cement, staples and construction while being ‘underweight’ on Industrials, IT and metals.

India’s level of economic activity is closer to the pre-pandemic path than currently reported, and also expects GDP growth going forward to be stronger than the current consensus forecast of 6 per cent in FY24. “A large number of broad-based high-frequency indicators, including consumption of energy, point to growth being stronger than reported,” Mishra said.

Despite concerns over high valuations and a weakening currency, Credit Suisse’s Global Equities Strategy team has upgraded India from ‘Underweight’ to ‘Benchmark’ for 2023, especially considering the market’s underlying economic strength as well as the firm’s preference over the next six months for markets that have lower export exposure.

“Although it has confidence in the attractive structural prospects of India, the firm has held back from going ‘Overweight’ on the market – this is primarily due to the high valuation premium of the market and the weakening balance of payments situation for the economy which may necessitate a policy-induced slowing of growth,” Mishra said.

“We are expecting a stronger acceleration in India’s GDP growth in 2023 owing to several domestic growth drivers. Revival in government spending, increase in low-income jobs and easing of supply-chain bottlenecks should partly offset the impact of rate hikes, a slowing global economy and the need to reduce the balance-of-payments (BoP) deficit,” he said.

Weaker global growth has relieved some pressure near term from the energy import bill, but slowing exports and weaker capital inflows are now risks to India’s BoP deficit. If higher dollar funding rates drive any financial volatility globally, it could potentially stall dollar inflows to India as well, catalyzing a sharp slowdown, Credit Suisse said.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:22:36 am
DWG talks under India’s G20 presidency conclude

