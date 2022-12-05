Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Allotment today: Here’s how to check share status online

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Share Allotment Status today: The initial public offering (IPO) of agrochemical firm Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.49 times over the 80.12 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 28-30, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 216–237 per share.

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO received bids of over 28.43 crore (28,43,58,360) shares against the total issue size of over 80.12 lakh (80,12,990) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 48.21 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 52.29 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 21.53 times. Separately, the employees’ portion was subscribed 7.48 times, the data showed.

The Rs 251.15 crore Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 14.83 lakh equity shares. The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for setting up of a manufacturing facility at Saykha, funding incremental working capital requirements, repayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Monday, December 5, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select DHARMAJ CROP GUARD LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard is likely to take place on Thursday, December 8, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.