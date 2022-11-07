DCX Systems IPO Share Allotment Today: Here’s how to check your status online

DCX Systems IPO GMP Share Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of cables and wire harness assemblies manufacturer DCX Systems was subscribed 69.79 times over the 1.45 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from October 31-November 2, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 197-207 per share and the issue was fully subscribed on the first day of opening last Monday.

The Rs 500 crore DCX Systems IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares up to Rs 100 crore by promoters NCBG Holdings Inc and VNG Technology.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, funding working capital requirements, investment in wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems Private Limited, to fund its capital expenditure expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of DCX Systems IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Monday, November 7, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for DCX Systems IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select DCX Systems Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select DCX SYSTEMS LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of DCX Systems is likely to take place on Friday, November 11, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.