Crude oil-related stocks crash amid escalation in US-Iran tensions

Shares of all crude oil depended companies were in focus on Monday. (Representational image) Shares of all crude oil depended companies were in focus on Monday. (Representational image)

Shares of various crude oil dependent companies such as oil marketing companies (OMCs), tyre and paint companies were trading lower on Monday following a sharp rally in the global crude oil prices that rose following the escalation in tensions between the US and Iran.

Shares of the oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries (RIL) fell as much as 1.61 per cent to Rs 1512.40 apiece on the BSE, while those of the key oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) slipped 1.92 to Rs 124.50, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) fell 2.08 per cent to Rs 472.10 and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) slipped 5.23 per cent to Rs 250.00.

Other manufacturers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fell 2.62 per cent to Rs 125.05 and Oil India (OIL) slipped 2.01 per cent to Rs 152.85.

Tyre manufacturers such as MRF slipped 1.89 per cent to Rs 65,333.10, Apollo Tyres fell 2.21 per cent to Rs 161.40, JK Tyre & Industries dipped 4.27 per cent to Rs 72.70 and Ceat fell 2.73 per cent to Rs 992.15 apiece so far in the intraday trade on Monday.

Crude oil is an essential commodity for manufacturing synthetic rubber which is used for making tyres. It is also a key element in manufacturing paints.

Shares of paint makers such as Asian Paints fell 2.78 per cent to Rs 1,702.85, while that of Kansai Nerolac Paints tumbled 4.14 per cent to Rs 493.95 and Berger Paints India fell 2.49 per cent to Rs 496.80 in the intraday trade.

At 11:10 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 501.28 points or 1.21 per cent to 40,963.33.

Global crude oil prices shot more than 2 per cent higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after US President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures soared to a high of $70.27 a barrel at 0222 GMT, up $1.67, or 2.4 per cent, from Friday’s settlement. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.39 a barrel, up $1.34, or 2.1 per cent, after touching $64.44 earlier, the highest since April.

The gains extended Friday’s more-than-3 per cent surge after a US airstrike in Iraq killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday. The killing has heightened concerns of a widening Middle East conflict that could disrupt oil supplies from a region that accounts for nearly half of the world’s oil production.

On Sunday President Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq, the second-largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), if US troops were forced to withdraw from the country. Baghdad earlier called on American and other foreign troops to leave Iraq.

Trump also said that the United States will retaliate against Iran if Tehran were to strike back after the killing.

(with oil market inputs from Reuters)

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd