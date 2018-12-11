Corporate tax collection up 18.3% in April-Nov, fastest in five years

Corporate tax (CIT) collection grew an impressive 18.3 per cent in April-November of FY19, the fastest pace in at least the last five years, thanks to a better compliance brought about by goods and services tax (GST), digitisation and inter-linking of various government departments leading to efficient detection of tax evasion.

Advertising

Although the earning of the listed companies in the July-September quarter has been muted, over two-third of CIT comes from unlisted companies which may have started paying more taxes as avenues of evasion has narrowed, said tax practitioners. The targetted growth for CIT in FY19 is 10.1 per cent.

“Apart from GST, the steps taken by other government departments, including the completely online systems deployed by both the tax departments, have instilled a heightened sense of fear of apprehension among promoter-driven and unlisted firms to disclose income closer to real income,” Amit Agarwal, partner, Nangia Advisors, said.

For instance, the GST annual return requires taxpayers to provide details of the profit and loss account to the tax department, Agarwal said. Additionally, the direct tax department would also get access to information on companies’ GST payments, which could be used to tally the corporate and personal income tax paid by promoters.

Rajat Mohan, partner at AMRG & Associates, said many unlisted firms were progressively declaring truer turnover over the last two years. With FE Inputs.