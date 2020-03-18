Sensex on downward spiral, Nifty ends below 9,000

30-share index falls 811 points to close at 30,579.09; rupee pares initial gains. 30-share index falls 811 points to close at 30,579.09; rupee pares initial gains.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday suffered a free fall in the last hour of trade for the second consecutive session with the Nifty plummeting below 9,000 for the first time since March 2017.

The Sensex plunged 811 points, or 2.58 per cent, at 30,579.09, while the broader Nifty index closed at 8,968, down 230 points, or 2.51 per cent, as concerns over the coronavirus across the globe continued to weigh on the markets. Barring the FMCG and pharma indices, all sectoral indices finished in the red.

Foreign portfolio investors continued their selling spree and pulled out another Rs 4,000 crore from the equity market. With this, total FPI withdrawals in March have amounted to Rs 40,000 crore. Domestic institutions were buyers on Tuesday. The rupee pared its initial gains to settle marginally higher at 74.24 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid the fall in equity markets and FPI withdrawals. Siddhartha Khemka, head–retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “The impact of coronavirus on the economy will be felt for a longer period though the exact nature and quantum of the same is difficult to estimate at current juncture. Thus volatility is likely to continue in the near term with downward pressure on the markets.”

On Monday, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das indicated the possibility of cutting policy Repo rate in the forthcoming monetary policy review. The RBI is ready to take all necessary measures to ensure that the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the Indian economy are mitigated and financial markets and institutions continue to function normally, he said.

Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking, said, “the markets across the globe are witnessing high volatility and the recent stimulus measures have failed to assuage the investor fears. On the domestic front, the markets will continue to follow the global cues and therefore further downside cannot be ruled out in the near-term. In these uncertain times, we suggest market participants to avoid risky bets and start investing in a phased manner.”

Analysts said retail investors should keep calm and not panic during the volatility phase. “Long-term investors with good quality stocks should hold on to their portfolios and see through the current storm while traders should refrain taking long positions as all the global markets are in strong bear grip and all the small bounces have been used as selling opportunity. Those investors who are sitting on cash can start accumulating few high quality names in a staggered manner,” Khemka said.

