Sell-off continues: Sensex plunges to 3-year low

Bears tightened their grip on stock markets sending the Sensex crashing below the 29,000-level and the Nifty50 plunging by almost 500 points on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic raised worries over a major global economic slowdown. Standard & Poor’s move to lower India’s growth forecast and the Supreme Court’s refusal to provide relief to telecom firms on the AGR issue further hit sentiment.

The 30-share Sensex, which swung 2,489 points intra-day, closed 1,709.58 points, or 5.59 per cent, lower at 28,869.51 — well below the three-year low mark. The Sensex has closed below the 29,000-mark for the first time since January 2017. The broader NSE Nifty plummeted 498.25 points, or 5.56 per cent, to end at 8,468.80.

With Wednesday’s fall, the Sensex has fallen 9,275 points, or 24.31 per cent, in March.

Earlier in the day, S&P Global Ratings lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar year.

Banking and telecom stocks came under heavy selling pressure after the Supreme Court pulled up telecom companies for doing self-assessment of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues fixed by the apex court in its verdict on October 24 last year.

“Indian markets ended at 3-year lows, with the Nifty below the 8,500 mark, in tandem with Asian and European markets after agencies warned of a global recession following the impact of Covid-19. At the same time, rising infections in India and associated disruption in businesses led to India’s GDP growth forecasts also being downgraded,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Markets witnessed tremendous selling pressure in continuation of the prevailing corrective phase. It opened with an uptick but a sharp fall in the index majors wiped out all the gains and pushed the benchmark lower in no time. “The global mayhem combined with rising coronavirus cases in India triggered the initial fall, which further worsened with the Supreme Court’s stance on AGR dues. The fall was widespread but it was banking and financial pack which was hammered badly,” said Ajit Mishra, VP-research, Religare Broking Ltd.

“This will also affect the government’s fiscal maths, which was already tight. Additionally, with the Supreme Court not providing any respite to telecom players, the banking stocks which have exposure to the telecom sector were most impacted today. Nifty bank Index fell by around 7 per cent,” Nair said.

Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management said, “The frontline indices were down by close to 5.5 per cent in a market hit by the likely adverse impact of the pandemic. This is at a time when it was negotiating a critical juncture in the already existing economic sluggishness. Markets will continue to mirror the developments overseas till some comfort on the spread of the pandemic is received. It is too early to say when the feeling that the asset prices are lower than their intrinsic value would start coming in.” The pressure in the banking space has raised fresh concerns, which might cascade in the following sessions, too.

