Coronavirus: Rupee hits record low on weak sentiment, lockdown extension

(Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

The rupee on Wednesday surrendered early gains and closed 17 paise lower at an all-time low of 76.44 against the dollar as weak stock market and worries over the lockdown hit sentiment.

On the other hand, with the government announcing extension of the lockdown, the Sensex — which rose nearly 900 points to a one-month high of 31,568 in intra-day trade — later fell 1,188 points from the day’s high to close 310 points lower at 30,379.81. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 68.55 points at 8,925.30 amid worries over the impact of lockdown on the economy.

Forex traders said firm US dollar index weighed on the local unit which was under pressure for the last one month. Besides, investor sentiments remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy. The rupee opened strong at 76.07, but soon lost ground and finally settled at 76.44, registering a fall of 17 paise over its previous close.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on persistent worries about oversupply amid global coronavirus-related lockdowns and as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of a deep recession. Brent futures were down 51 cents, or 1.7 per cent, at $29.09 a barrel as of 0735 GMT. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 2.7 per cent, as of noon Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 619 points, or 2.6 per cent, to 23,330.

