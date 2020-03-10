Rupee below 74 level, bond yields down on global crash, COVID-19-led slowdown fears

Stockbrokers keep an eye on the BSE index in Mumbai. (AP) Stockbrokers keep an eye on the BSE index in Mumbai. (AP)

The rupee on Monday fell below the 74-level against the US dollar to settle 30 paise down at 74.17 amid heavy selling in domestic equity market triggered by rising concerns over coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

Forex traders said the rupee depreciated versus major trading currencies as a 30 per cent collapse in oil prices added to risk off sentiment caused by relentless spread of coronavirus across the globe. “The heavy selling in the stock market that led to 1942 points crash in the Sensex has raised fears over withdrawals by foreign investors,” said analyst.

Foreign portfolio investors have already pulled out Rs 16,758 crore from India in March with the equity market alone witnessing around Rs 12,500 crore outflows, as per the NSDL data.

Explained: Markets fall on coronavirus impact but crash in crude prices a silver lining

The yield on 10-year benchmark government bonds, which fell below 6 per cent during the day, declined by 12 basis points to close at 6.07 per cent on Monday. In the US, the yield on benchmark US 10-year Treasury briefly touched an all-time low of 0.318 per cent in overnight trading, adding another 30 basis points to an unprecedented fall in the key interest rate. That rate was above 1.5 per cent as recently as mid-February.

Siddhartha Khemka, head — retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “the relentless FII selling in the last two weeks has added to the overall downtrend. There was panic globally as fears of rising cases of coronavirus in countries like Italy and US made investors nervous. This has led to worries over a prolonged global economic slowdown.”

According to a Care Ratings report, the fear of a global slowdown that can deteriorate to a recession is palpable based on the reaction of markets.

Explained FPI outflows can put more pressure on the rupee Stock indices have fallen sharply across the globe and the Sensex crashed over 5 per cent on Monday. Indications are that volatility in the currency and stock markets are expected to continue in the near term. While the fall in crude oil prices is expected to boost the rupee’s strength and bring down India’s oil import bill, it’s being negated by foreign portfolio outflows which can put pressure on the rupee. However, much will depend on global cues, especially the impact of coronavirus and oil price stability.

“Just look at some of the developments: The 10-year government bond is now at around 6 per cent and breached this mark temporarily. It was 6.18 per cent on Friday. The US Treasury yields also have moved towards 0.50 per cent. Stock indices have fallen sharply across the globe and the Sensex is down. The rupee is down to below Rs 74.11. Will this be temporary? One cannot tell right now as the virus factor has made forecasting extremely difficult. Volatile times are for sure in the coming days,” it said.

D K Aggarwal, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the volatility in the rupee and stock markets is short lived and is majorly driven by the spread of coronavirus disease in many countries.

The markets are expected to stabilise as fundamentals of Indian economy are strong enough to withstand the external shocks on the back of robust economic reforms undertaken by the government during the last many years, he said.

“India’s economic resilience has strengthened during the recent times on account of factors such as improving FDI inflows, forex reserves and several measures undertaken to boost up investment sentiments in the economy,” Aggarwal said.

