scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise

Lenders to MSMEs say e-commerce was strong even during the pandemic, and retail and food services picked up about a year back.

Written by Mihir Mishra | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 2:11:32 am
The MSME sector was one of the worst hit during the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns led to loss of business. (PTI, representational)

Among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), those involved in food products and construction materials, as well as the ones involved in investments in technology are driving the post-Covid credit growth in the sector.

Lenders to MSMEs say e-commerce was strong even during the pandemic, and retail and food services picked up about a year back.

“Companies that have seen an increase in borrowing in terms of percentage of total disbursal include food products, which has seen an uptick in borrowing from around 14 per cent in FY19 and FY20 to nearly 20 per cent in FY21 and FY22. During the same period, the construction materials industry has shown increased credit demand, going from around 4 per cent of the pie to over 7 per cent,” said Hardika Shah, founder & CEO, Kinara Capital, in an email.

The MSME sector was one of the worst hit during the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns led to loss of business.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...Premium
UPSC Key-August 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Oper...
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

“We have seen a strong pickup in demand for credit over the past 12 months across these categories. In terms of gradation, while e-commerce continued to be strong through the course of pandemic, retail and food services sectors picked up about 12 months back, and travel has seen a strong revival over the past 6-9 months,” Alok Mittal, managing director, Indifi Technologies Pvt Ltd, said.

The State Bank of India’s (SBI) Ecowrap report released in July also echoed the trend, stating that incremental credit to the MSME sector has been on an upswing. “Around 74 per cent of such is purely because of the credit guarantee scheme, and the remaining 26 per cent is because of other schemes including the definitional change in the MSME sector. In terms of overall credit growth, the ECLG scheme has contributed 15 per cent of the expansion,” read the report.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) was unveiled as part of the comprehensive package announced by the government in March 2020 to aid the MSME sector in view of the economic distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

According to the Ecowrap report, around Rs 2.36 lakh crore has been disbursed to MSMEs under the ECLGS. However, it is not just the pandemic; the sector is also suffering from delayed payments. Data from Bengaluru-based non-profit Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), data analytics company Dun & Bradstreet, and Omidyar Network show that delayed payments to the MSME sector have increased to Rs 10.7 lakh crore till the end of 2021.

About 81 per cent of the total amount is owed to small and micro enterprises (SMEs) — Rs 4.29 lakh crore to small enterprises and Rs 4.44 lakh crore to micro enterprises. Mittal, however, says that the demand for credit, beyond March 2021, is to fund growth. “The demand for credit has not been driven by desperation of funds, but by the growth opportunities available to these businesses. Also, given the sharp uptick in digitisation during the pandemic period, more of that demand is getting channeled to digital lenders,” Mittal said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 02:11:32 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan’s opening day

Featured Stories

Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Byju Raveendran writes: An India where anyone can start a business is tak...
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Under fire over Jalore outrage, Gehlot gets Congress's Dalit MLAs rallied...
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Of Panch Prans, 4 Ds, 5 Ts and 2ab: PM Modi’s number count

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’

Premium
In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

In Warring's crosshairs, Jakhar's nephew dares party to expel him

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

What is insulin rationing in Netflix’s Purple Hearts? Should it worry us in India?

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement