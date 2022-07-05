‘Committed to 6.4% fiscal deficit target; oil in focus’: Finance Ministry official

India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are strong to deal with global economic challenges and the Central government is committed to sticking to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP for the current fiscal, a Finance Ministry official said Monday. The current account deficit will go up this year with headwind to capital flows, but the government is confident of meeting the challenge, the official added.

“When oil prices are this high, obviously the current account deficit will go up. But for the past several years, India has been bridging the current account deficit with capital flows. This year there has been headwind on the capital flows, but at the same time macroeconomic situation of the Indian economy as well as the reserves, we are in a far stronger position than ever in the past. Challenges are there but we are fairly confident that will we come out well when all this has subsided,” the official said.

The government is taking steps to deal with the spiralling crude oil prices in the international market. India imports 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements and a weaker rupee makes imports costlier. Commodity prices, including crude oil, are ruling high due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and has led to inflationary pressures across countries, including India.

The government is committed to sticking to 6.4 per cent fiscal deficit target. The official added steps are being taken to address the situation arising out of rising crude oil prices.

Research firms said that the recent windfall tax imposed by the government on domestic crude oil production and fuel exports is expected to yield Rs 1.3 lakh crore additional revenue. The official did not put an estimate on it.

The tax measures are also expected to hit ONGC’s earnings and shave off up to $12 per barrel in refining margins for Reliance Industries Ltd. The government on July 1 increased import duties on gold (by 5 percentage points), added export duties on petrol and ATF (Rs 6/litre) and diesel (Rs 13/litre) and imposed a windfall tax on domestic crude production (Rs 23,250 per tonne). This follows earlier duties imposed on steel (15 per cent) and iron ore (up 20-45 per cent).

HSBC Global Research in a note said in May 2022, the government announced a cut in the excise duty of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 a litre on diesel, which is estimated to have reduced its revenues by Rs 1 lakh crore. “The additional excise duty just announced and effective from July 1, 2022 aims to fill this revenue gap. We estimate these taxes could generate Rs 1.2 lakh crore in government revenue and could also discourage the export of products which are being diverted away from the domestic market.”

The windfall tax on crude production could generate revenue of Rs 65,600 crore and tax on export products another Rs 52,700 crore if they were to be continued for the full year. Kotak Institutional Equities said the taxes will result in additional revenues of Rs 1.3 lakh crore on an annualised basis and Rs 1 lakh crore for the rest of FY23, assuming the government retains the taxes for the entire year. UBS estimated that the government can raise Rs 1.38 lakh crore annually from additional taxes.

“Based on diesel and gasoline export volumes in past year and estimate for FY23, we estimate additional revenues of Rs 68,000 crore on three transportation fuels. Similarly, windfall taxes on crude can raise Rs 70,000 crore in additional revenues.” Nomura said the windfall taxes could potentially impact RIL’s GRM by $12 per barrel (Rs 47,000 crore on an annualised basis). Goldman Sachs said it saw limited earnings risk for RIL (despite wide scenarios of $1.5-12.7 risk to gross refining margins or GRMs from new taxes) as the spot implied GRM run rate is over $27 per barrel.

(With inputs from PTI)