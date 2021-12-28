CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of cash management company CMS Info Systems was subscribed 1.95 times over the 3.75 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 21-23, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 205-216 per share.

CMS Info Systems IPO received bids of over 7.32 crore (7,32,71,721) shares against the total issue size of over 3.75 crore (3,75,60,975) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.98 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.45 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.15 times, the data showed.

The Rs 1,100 crore CMS Info Systems IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia. Sion Investment, which acquired CMS in 2015, holds 100 per cent stake in the company at present.

CMS provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up. The company’s integrated business platform is supported by customised technology and process controls, which enables it to offer customers a wide range of tailored cash management and managed services solutions.

It caters to broad set of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. It operates business in three segments – cash management services, managed services and others.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the CMS Info Systems IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, December 28, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the CMS Info Systems IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select CMS Info Systems Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select CMS INFO SYSTEMS LTD from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of CMS Info Systems is likely to take place on Friday, December 31, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors (Formerly IDFC Securities), Jefferies India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the IPO.