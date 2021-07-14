Clean Science and Technology IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Clean Science and Technology IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Clean Science and Technology was subscribed 93.41 times over the 1.23 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from July 7-9, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 880-900 per share.

Clean Science and Technology IPO received bids of over 114.92 crore (1,14,92,30,160) shares against the total issue size of over 1.23 crore (1,23,02,672) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 156.37 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 206.43 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 9.00 times, the data showed.

The Pune-based company is into the speciality chemical segment. It manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by its existing promoters and other shareholders. It does not involve any fresh issue.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Clean Science and Technology IPO. The speciality chemicals firm was initially is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, July 14, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus. In case you have applied for the Clean Science and Technology IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Clean Science and Technology Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select CLEAN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Clean Science and Technology is likely to take place on Monday, July 19, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 1,546.6 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital and JM Financial were the book-running lead managers to the offer.