Chemplast Sanmar shares list on a mixed note in stock market

Chemplast Sanmar share price: The shares of specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar made a return to the stock exchanges on a mixed note today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 525.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a fall of 2.96 per cent from its offer price of Rs 541.00. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) however, it opened at Rs 550.00, registering a gain of 1.66 per cent from the issue price.

The stock slipped further from its opening rates and touched an intraday low of Rs 510.00 on NSE and Rs 510.30 on the BSE so far during the first half-hour of trade.

Chemplast Sanmar shares were earlier delisted from BSE, NSE and MSE with effect from June 25, 2012, June 18, 2012, and June 25, 2012, respectively.

At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 526.95 on the BSE, down 2.60 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 529.85.

Over 77.76 lakh shares of Chemplast Sanmar were traded on the NSE during the first 30 minutes of trade, while over 3.05 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 3,850 crore IPO of the specialty chemicals manufacturer was subscribed 2.17 times during its offer period from August 10-12.