Chemplast Sanmar IPO share allotment status: How to check your shares online

Chemplast Sanmar IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemicals maker Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 2.17 times over the 3.99 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 10-12, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 530-541 per share.

Chemplast Sanmar IPO received bids of over 8.66 crore (8,66,38,140) shares against the total issue size of over 3.99 crore (3,99,52,829) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.70 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.03 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.29 times, the data showed.

The Rs 3,850 crore IPO of the specialty chemicals manufacturer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 2,550 crore.

Chemplast Sanmar said it would utilise an aggregate amount of Rs 1,238.25 crore from the net proceeds towards early redemption of the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it. In addition, funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Chemplast Sanmar IPO. The company is expected to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, August 18, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Chemplast Sanmar IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select CHEMPLAST SANMAR LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select CHEMPLAST SANMAR LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Chemplast Sanmar is likely to take place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Securities, Ambit, BOB Capital Markets and HDFC Bank are the global coordinators and book running lead managers, while IndusInd Bank and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead manager to the IPO.