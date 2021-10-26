scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ

Ceat shares tumble 10% after Q2 results

The stock tanked 9.92 per cent to Rs 1,165 on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 7.94 per cent to Rs 1,191.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
October 26, 2021 1:35:49 pm
Tyre maker Ceat Ltd on Monday reported a 77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 42.28 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by higher input costs. (Representative image, source: Facebook/CEAT Tyres)

Shares of tyre maker Ceat Ltd on Tuesday tumbled nearly 10 per cent after the company reported a 77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

The stock tanked 9.92 per cent to Rs 1,165 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 7.94 per cent to Rs 1,191.

Tyre maker Ceat Ltd on Monday reported a 77 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 42.28 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by higher input costs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 182.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, also said its board at a meeting held on Monday approved raising of up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,451.76 crore, as against Rs 1,978.47 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 26: Latest News

Advertisement