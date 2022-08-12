Here’s why cash flow and contribution margin are essential parameters for new-age tech companies like Paytm

Over the past year, several Indian new-age technology companies have made their debut on the domestic stock market and have garnered mixed responses among investors and financial experts. Given the technology-led world we live in, investors believe that a number of these new-age companies have the potential to become multi-bagger stocks in future.

Here’s how among the new-age companies, Paytm has cracked the business model code to handle economic headwinds. Paytm is set to be India’s leading fintech behemoth that could set a benchmark for future business models in India that can outlast any financial challenge or negative market sentiment. The company has recrafted the country’s digital payment landscape and has seamlessly integrated stakeholders, users, and investors by smartly creating a unique payment platform based on robust cash inflow.

Even as shares of tech giants are slipping across the globe and within India, Paytm is set to be an unchallenged leader in the fintech space.

Understanding the secret formula to Paytm’s rise now and in the future

A strong cash flow is the bedrock of stability, future success and, most importantly, growth. A strong cash flow can help a business pay its expenses, offer new products, services and deliverables and meet other requirements.

Taking the above as a vantage point, the company established itself as a brand first by providing an integrated platform with a tremendous outreach in every geography of India and facilitating seamless payment, lending and purchase with a margin for recovery. When these factors get integrated, the company unfolded an offering that was very hard to resist for potential customers as it provided services and delivery at their fingertips in no time. An end-to-end ecosystem that gives consumers diverse choices and spells long-term value for merchants has catalyzed Paytm’s success.

Moreover, Paytm’s increasing contribution margin is being driven by improvement in margins in the payments business and the mix effect, with lending becoming a larger percentage of revenue. The management over the last few quarters has indicated that the costs incurred towards indirect expenses will slow down further and moderate across the board.

The mobile payments pioneer is working towards creating a comprehensive ecosystem of payments and financial services for both consumers and merchants. It’s a unique business model where it acquires customers and merchants through payments and cross-sells high-margin services to them. This sets it apart from its competitors, who are focussed on UPI alone.

Besides this, the choice of various payment services for customers and a subscription-led ecosystem that allows merchants to grow alongside have translated into a robust cash flow framework and huge volumes. All of this has ensured the company’s strength across the payments ecosystem in India.