CarTrade Tech IPO share allotment status online: How to check your shares

CarTrade Tech IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of online auto classified platform CarTrade Tech was subscribed 20.29 times over the 1.29 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 9-11, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 1,585-1,618 per share.

CarTrade Tech IPO received bids of over 26.31 crore (26,31,74,823) shares against the total issue size of over 1.29 crore (1,29,72,552) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.45 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 41.00 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.75 times, the data showed.

CarTrade Tech IPO comprises a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 1,85,32,216 equity shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. It wants to accrue the benefits of listing equity shares on stock exchanges.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the CarTrade Tech IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Tuesday, August 17, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the CarTrade Tech IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select CarTrade Tech Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select CARTRADE TECH LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of CarTrade Tech is likely to take place on Monday, August 23, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the IPO.