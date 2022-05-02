Campus Activewear IPO share allotment: Here’s how to check your shares online

Campus Activewear IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear was subscribed 51.75 times over the 3.36 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from April 26-28, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 278-292 per share.

Campus Activewear IPO received bids of over 174.02 crore (1,74,02,02,110) shares against the total issue size of over 3.36 crore (3,36,25,000) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 152.04 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 22.25 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7.68 times. Apart from this, the employees’ segment category was subscribed 2.11 times, the data showed.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore (4,79,50,000) equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the OFS include promoters Hari Krishan Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal and other existing shareholders – TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.79 crore (4,79,50,000) equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the OFS include promoters Hari Krishan Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal and other existing shareholders – TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises Ltd, Rajiv Goel and Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

Campus Activewear is a Delhi-based footwear firm that introduced the brand ‘Campus’ in 2005. It offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. On listing, it will join other listed footwear peers such as Bata India, Relaxo Footwears, Khadim India, Liberty Shoes, Metro Brands and Mirza International.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Campus Activewear IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, May 4, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Campus Activewear IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Campus Activewear Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select CAMPUS ACTIVEWEAR LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Campus Activewear is likely to take place on Monday, May 9, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

JM Financial, BofA Securities India, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the IPO.