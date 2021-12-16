MapmyIndia IPO share allotment status: How to check your shares online

MapmyIndia IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of digital mapping company C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) was subscribed 154.71 times over the 70.44 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 9-13, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 1,000-1,033 per share.

MapmyIndia IPO received bids of over 108.98 crore (1,08,98,95,450) shares against the total issue size of over 70.44 lakh (70,44,762) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 196.36 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 424.69 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 15.20 times, the data showed.

The Rs 1,039.6 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters. The company will not receive anything from the offer.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the MapmyIndia IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Thursday, December 16, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the MapmyIndia IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select C.E. Info Systems Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select C.E. Info Systems Ltd from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of C.E. Info Systems is likely to take place on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and DAM Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers to the IPO.