MapmyIndia IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening: Here’s everything you need to know

MapmyIndia IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of digital mapping company C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia), opened for subscription on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The offer got fully subscribed within a few hours of the opening and by the end of the first day of bidding, it was subscribed 2.02 times.

It received total bids for 1,42,31,406 shares across both the stock exchanges against 70,44,762 shares on offer, data from BSE showed.

The Rs 1,039.6 crore MapmyIndia IPO will be available for subscription till Monday, December 13, 2021, and the price band of the company has been fixed at Rs 1,000-1,033 per share.

The IPO of the digital mapping company is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters. The company will not receive anything from the offer.

The OFS comprises sale of up to 42.51 lakh equity shares by Rashmi Verma, up to 27.01 lakh equity shares by Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte and up to 13.7 lakh equity shares by Zenrin Co. The remaining 17.41 lakh equity shares will be offloaded by several other shareholders.

Presently, the promoters – Rakesh Kumar Verma and Rashmi Varma – hold 28.65 per cent and 35.88 per cent stake respectively, in the company.

Half of the IPO size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Investors who wish to subscribe to MapmyIndia IPO can bid in a lot of 14 equity shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, they will be shelling out Rs 14,462 to get a single lot of C.E. Info Systems. The shares will be listed on both BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The applicants also must note that the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation is Tuesday, December 14, 2021, upto 12:00 pm. If they fail to do so then their application may not be considered.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and DAM Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers to the offer while Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

C.E. Info Systems is popularly known by its brand MapmyIndia. It is a New Delhi-based firm and a leading provider of digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies. It is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping Zenrin.

The clients of the company include the likes of PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis, Safexpress and Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN).

Apple products use MapmyIndia maps as do payment gateways like Paytm, PhonePe, and e-commerce food delivery platforms like McDonald’s, Grofers and Cars24.

Before heading into the IPO, MapmyIndia raised nearly Rs 312 crore (Rs 3,11,88,16,039) from 34 anchor investors in lieu of 30,19,183 equity shares at Rs 1,033 each, data from the stock exchanges showed.

The anchor investors include the likes of Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Aberdeen, HSBC, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Tata MF and Sundaram MF among others.

The research teams at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and IIFL Securities in their respective IPO notes have recommended a “Subscribe” to the offer.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its IPO report said, “We like MapmyIndia given its leadership in digital mapping, strong entry barriers, robust profitable data and tech platform along with consistent financials. The issue is valued at 27x 1HFY22 annualized EV/Sales, which although expensive is similar to other Indian unicorns. We believe MapmyIndia is rightly placed to tap the high growth digital mapping market. Investors with high risk appetite can Subscribe for Listing Gains given fancy for unique and first of its kind listing.”

IIFL Research in its report noted, “At the upper price band of ₹1,033, C.E. Info Systems Limited is demanding a PE multiple of ~91.41x based on FY21 earnings, while the company’s price to sales ratio is at 36.07x its FY21 revenue. The valuations definitely look high. However, considering, the future growth potential of the digitalization of the economy, demand for real-time and precise data, strong entry barriers, comprehensive product offering with an early mover advantage, marquee customers across sectors with strong relationships, and a profitable business model, we recommend ‘Subscribe’ to the issue with a long-term perspective.”

The share allotment is likely to take place on Thursday, December 16, 2021, and the shares are expected to be listed on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, according to the timeline given in the red herring prospectus (RHP).