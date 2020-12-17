Burger King India stock hits 10% upper circuit, surges 265% from issue price

Customers exit a Burger King Corp. fast food restaurant in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Burger King India shares continued their rally for the fourth successive day since their stellar listing, getting frozen after hitting their 10 per cent upper circuit on the stock exchanges.

The Burger King India stock was locked at Rs 219.15 on the BSE and at Rs 213.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), both up 10 per cent each from the previous close. With today’s rally, so far in four days, the scrip has climbed 265.25 per cent from its issue price of Rs 60 on the BSE, while on NSE, it has surged 256.33 per cent so far.

So far in Thursday’s trade, over 27.57 lakh shares of Burger King India have been traded on the BSE, while over 9.3 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Burger King India has now touched Rs 8,363.96 crore post the stock price rally on Thursday. In comparison, the listed competitor Westlife Development, which owns the McDonald’s India franchise in West and South India, was valued at Rs 7,229.96 crore, data available on the BSE showed in afternoon trade.

The Rs 810-crore initial public offering (IPO) of the quick-service restaurant (QSR) major was met with a robust demand earlier this month. The issue got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening and eventually got subscribed a whopping 156.65 times.

At present, Burger King India has a strong presence in the north, followed by the west, south and eastern parts of the country.

