Burger King India shares locked in 20% upper circuit, zoom 177% from issue price

A sign for Burger King is displayed outside one of the company's restaurants, operated by Burger King Worldwide Inc. and the Everstone Group, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The shares of Burger King India continued their robust growth momentum for the second consecutive day post a stellar listing on the stock exchanges. The stock was locked in its 20 per cent upper circuit since late morning deals on Tuesday.

On the BSE, the Burger King India stock was frozen at Rs 166.05, up 20 per cent from its previous close on Monday. Likewise, it was locked at Rs 162 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). So far in two days, the scrip has surged a whopping 176.75 per cent from its issue price of Rs 60 on the BSE, while on NSE, it has jumped 170 per cent so far.

So far in intraday trade on Tuesday, nearly 5.98 crore (5,97,74,865) shares of Burger King India were traded on the NSE, while over 1.07 crore (1,07,26,210) shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

On Monday, the scrip had debuted at Rs 115.35 apiece on the BSE and at Rs 112.50 per share on NSE. It eventually had settled at Rs 138.40, after hitting its upper circuit on the BSE, while on NSE, it ended the first day at Rs 135.00 per share.

The Rs 810 crore IPO of Burger King India had received a robust demand during its offer period from December 2-4. The issue was oversubscribed a whopping 156.65 times.

