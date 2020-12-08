Burger King IPO allotment status: Here’s how you can check your allotted shares

Vehicles and pedestrians pass a Burger King restaurant, operated by Burger King Worldwide Inc. and the Everstone Group, at night in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Burger King IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of fast-food major Burger King India witnessed a whopping 156.65 times subscription over the 7.44 crore shares offered during the subscription period from December 2-4, 2020. It was one of the most sought-after IPO by retail investors too which led it to get oversubscribed within a few hours of the opening day. The price band was fixed at Rs 59-60 per share.

Burger King India IPO received bids of over 1,166.93 crore shares (11,66,93,73,500 shares) against the total issue size of 7.44 crore shares (7,44,91,524 shares), data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86.64 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 354.11 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 68.15 times, the data showed.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Burger King IPO. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) firm is likely to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, December 9, 2020. If you have applied for the Burger King India IPO, here is how you can check the status of your allotment:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India. Applicants will need to select Burger King India Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can separately check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE. Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select Burger King India Limited from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The Burger King IPO listing is expected to take place on December 14, 2020 on the NSE and the BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 810 crore, which saw Rs 364.5 crore come from anchor investors on December 1.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial were the lead managers to the offer.

Burger King India’s IPO was the second most subscribed offering this year after Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders which was subscribed 157.41 times.

