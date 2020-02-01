Follow Us:
Saturday, February 01, 2020
Budget 2020 Market Live Updates: Indices recover most of their losses, Nifty over 11,950

Share Market Budget 2020 Live Updates: Watch this space to follow all the LIVE updates from the stock market.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2020 10:14:35 am
Budget 2020 Share Market Live: Investors will look forward to the Budget 2020 proposals to be presented in the Parliament today. (File photo)

Budget 2020 Share Market Today Live Updates: After opening around 0.5 per cent lower, the benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) trimmed most of their losses and were trading on a flat note with some negative bias on Saturday ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament. The market investors will react to the proposals of the Budget 2020 which is going to be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later today.

Generally, the markets are shut during the weekends, but they are open today on account of the Union Budget 2020.

At 9:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 40,701.20, down 22.29 points (0.05 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was down 5.50 points (0.05 per cent) at 11,956.60.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index was down over 1 per cent weighed by NMDC and Tata Steel. The Nifty Bank index was down over 0.25 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank. The Nifty IT index too was down nearly 0.5 per cent weighed by Tech Mahindra.

Live Blog

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2020 today. Market participants will react to the budget proposals. Catch all the stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, commodity market and money markets LIVE updates here. Follow other live blogs on Income Tax, Budget 2020

Highlights

    10:14 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Budget 2020 markets: Nifty Metal index down nearly 1 per cent

    The Nifty Metal index on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is trading nearly 1 per cent lower weighed by the shares of NMDC, Coal India and Tata Steel.

    Here is how this sectoral index is performing:

    Source: NSE
    10:06 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    NEWS ALERT | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives in Parliament

    Finance Minister Sitharaman arrives in Parliament to present Budget before the Cabinet

    09:26 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Equity markets at open

    At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 40,535.19, down 188.30 points (0.46 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was down 58.60 points (0.49 per cent) at 11,903.50.

    09:16 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Nirmala Sitharaman snapped outside Finance Ministry

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Finance Ministry, ahead of the Budget presentation later today.

    09:07 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Sensex slips over 250 points in pre-open

    The S&P BSE Sensex down over 250 points in pre-open.

    Source: BSE
    09:02 (IST)01 Feb 2020

    As the Indian economy battles a sluggish growth, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will table the second budget of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after it returned to power last year. She is expected to outline the Centre’s plans to deal with the challenges posed by the downward spiral of the economy and achieve the $5 trillion economy target by 2025. Follow Budget 2020 LIVE

    On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex settled at 40,723.49, down 190.33 points (0.47 per cent), while the Nifty 50 slipped below the 12,000-mark to end at 11,962.10, down 73.70 points (0.61 per cent).

