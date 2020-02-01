Budget 2020 Market Live Updates: Indices recover most of their losses, Nifty over 11,950

Budget 2020 Share Market Live: Investors will look forward to the Budget 2020 proposals to be presented in the Parliament today. (File photo) Budget 2020 Share Market Live: Investors will look forward to the Budget 2020 proposals to be presented in the Parliament today. (File photo)

Budget 2020 Share Market Today Live Updates: After opening around 0.5 per cent lower, the benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) trimmed most of their losses and were trading on a flat note with some negative bias on Saturday ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament. The market investors will react to the proposals of the Budget 2020 which is going to be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later today.

Generally, the markets are shut during the weekends, but they are open today on account of the Union Budget 2020.

At 9:43 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 40,701.20, down 22.29 points (0.05 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was down 5.50 points (0.05 per cent) at 11,956.60.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index was down over 1 per cent weighed by NMDC and Tata Steel. The Nifty Bank index was down over 0.25 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank. The Nifty IT index too was down nearly 0.5 per cent weighed by Tech Mahindra.