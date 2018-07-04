BSE to delist 222 companies suspended for over 6 months

With the latest BSE move, over 400 companies have been delisted from the exchange this year, leading to erosion in the wealth of investors. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) With the latest BSE move, over 400 companies have been delisted from the exchange this year, leading to erosion in the wealth of investors. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

BSE Ltd has decided to delist 222 companies from Wednesday as trading in their shares has remained suspended for over six months. With the latest BSE move, over 400 companies have been delisted from the exchange this year, leading to erosion in the wealth of investors.

Earlier in May, the exchange had delisted over 200 companies as trading in their shares remained suspended for over six months.

In a circular, the BSE said, 210 companies that have remained suspended for more than six months would be delisted from the platform of the exchange, with effect from July 4, 2018 pursuant to order of the delisting committee of the exchange”. Further, it said that six firms — Asian Electronics, Birla Power Solutions, Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd, Innoventive Industries, Paramount Printpackaging and SVOGL Oil Gas And Energy — that have been compulsorily delisted by the NSE, would also be delisted from the BSE from July 4.

The exchange also said six companies that have remained suspended for more than six months and are “under liquidation or liquidated” will also be delisted the same day. These six companies are MMS Infrastructure, Oasis Textiles, Integrated Finance Company, Omnitech Infosolutions, Flawless Diamond (India) Ltd and Indo Bonito Multinational. As these companies are under liquidation, provisions of delisting regulations would not apply to these companies, their promoters and whole time directors “if the date of the appointment of provisional liquidator or the order of winding up is prior to the date of compulsory delisting”.

Under the compulsory delisting regulations, the delisted company, its whole-time directors, promoters and group firm would be debarred from accessing the securities market for ten years from the date of compulsory delisting. Promoters of these delisted companies will be required to purchase the shares from the public shareholders as per the fair value determined by the independent valuer appointed by the BSE. Further, these companies will be moved to the dissemination board of the exchange for five years as advised by markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

“Many of these delisted companies were floated in the 1990s. Most of them have shut down their operations. Investors had put money at a premium in some of these companies. Obviously, they will not get back the full amount they invested,” said BSE dealer Pawan Dharnidharka.

SEBI’s current delisting regulations require price discovery via reverse book building and impose other conditions such as shareholder approval. However, SEBI has said companies facing insolvency proceedings can be delisted without following the prescribed methods under its delisting regulations.

The BSE move comes at a time when authorities are clamping down on shell companies — listed as well as unlisted — for being allegedly used as conduits for illicit fund flows. In August last year, Sebi had directed exchanges to act against 331 suspected shell companies, while the government has already deregistered more than 2 lakh firms that have not been carrying out business activities for long.

