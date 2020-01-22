BSE to be open for trade on Budget day

An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at BSE in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg) An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at BSE in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg)

The BSE will be open for regular trade on the day of Union Budget 2020-21 which is on February 1, a Saturday this year, the stock exchange said in a circular on Tuesday. However, there will not be Auction Session for Settlement, the exchange informed in an update on Wednesday.

Generally, the stock markets are closed during Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances. The trading would be done during regular hours starting from 9:00 am till 3:30 pm, BSE said in its circular.

However, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which is the biggest stock exchange of the country, has not released any communication in this regard so far.

This is not the first time that a stock exchange would be open during the weekend. In 2019, on the day of Diwali on October 27, the exchanges were open for an hour-long Muhurat trading. This apart, in 2015, the stock exchanges were open for trade on the day of budget on February 28, a Saturday, when Arun Jaitley was the Finance Minister and had presented the Budget.

Historically, the stock markets have always been open during their regular timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.

