Sensex climbs over 500 points in early trade to reclaim 50,000-mark

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange climbed over 1 per cent in the early trade on Thursday as investors looked past surging coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and focused on March quarter (Q4) earnings reports from blue-chip companies ahead of the expiry of April-series futures and options (F&O) contracts later in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex breached the 50,000-mark while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 15,000-levels. At 9:41 am, the Sensex was trading at 50,277.73, up 543.89 points (1.09 per cent) while the broader Nifty was at 15,027.95, up 163.40 points (1.10 per cent).

Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank were among the top gainers in the early trade on Thursday.

Among sectoral indices, the key Nifty Bank index was trading over 0.75 per cent led by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and The Federal Bank. The Nifty Financial Services too was nearly 1 per cent led by Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv. The Nifty Metal index was up over 2.5 per cent led by Tata Steel, MOIL and Hindalco Industries.

In the previous session, Sensex surged 789.70 points (1.61 per cent) to settle at 49,733.84, and Nifty jumped 211.50 points (1.44 per cent) to end at 14,864.55.

“The resilience of the market amidst the gloomy pandemic- related news has taken most market players by surprise. Amidst many walls of worries, Nifty has gained more than 500 points during the last 5 trading sessions. The favourable global market scenario is playing an important role in this vaccine-powered hope trade. The FOMC meet, as expected, has kept rates and the bond-buying program unchanged, reiterating the accommodative stance. Sustained bond-buying has the risk of higher asset price inflation and froth in the market. Even while enjoying the bull run investors have to be guarded against potential froth and bubbles. The localised lockdowns & curfews have not impacted industrial activity much but there is a downside risk to GDP growth & earnings estimates. The pain in segments like aviation, hotels, restaurants and retail trade will linger for some time. Financials have emerged stronger after the initial good Q4 results,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said in a statement earlier in the day.

Global market

Asian shares rose in early trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, and as US President Joe Biden unveiled plans for a $1.8 trillion stimulus package.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that “it is not time yet” to begin discussing any change in policy after the US central bank left interest rates and its bond-buying programme unchanged, despite taking a more optimistic view of the country’s economic recovery.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.31 per cent, as strong oil prices lifted energy stocks. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.65 per cent higher in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened up 0.7 per cent, Seoul’s KOSPI added 0.37 per cent and Taiwan shares rose 0.48 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday but Nikkei futures edged 0.05 per cent higher to 28,970.

–with inputs from Reuters