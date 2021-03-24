Sensex crashes 871 points, Nifty ends near 14,550; banks, metals, financials fall

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled over 1.5 per cent lower on Wednesday taking cues from their Asian peers and a rise in the domestic coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The S&P BSE Sensex cracked 871.13 points ( 1.74 per cent) to slip below the 50,000-mark and end at 49,180.31 while the Nifty 50 fell 265.35 points (1.79 per cent) to settle at 14,549.40. Both the indices opened in the red and trading in the negative territory throughout the session.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) was the leading contributor to the fall of the BSE benchmark on Wednesday. It was followed by ICICI Bank and HDFC twins comprising of HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank index was the worst performer of the day falling 3.30 per cent weighed by the shares of UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of India. It was closely followed by the Nifty Metal index which fell 3.24 per cent dragged by Tata Steel and Hindustan Copper. The key Nifty Bank fell 2.61 per cent weighed by RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank and State Bank of India.

India recorded 47,262 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The country reported 275 deaths on Tuesday, the highest this year.

“Indian market witnessed across-the-board selling amidst high volatility owing to weak global cues and spike in Covid cases. All sectors barring pharma witnessed selling as second and third wave infections in India and Europe, respectively, are bound to hamper economic recovery. Reports of a potential tax hike in the US also impacted the market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended at 20,090.53, down 344.70 points (1.69 per cent), while the S&P BSE SmallCap settled at 20,440.92, down 332.13 points (1.60 per cent). The volatility index or India VIX ended at 22.4550, up 8.66 per cent.

Global market

Asian shares skidded to a two-week trough on Wednesday and the dollar neared four-month highs as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential US tax hikes hit risk appetite, leading to a flight to safety.

US and European stock futures were weaker in late Asian trading. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.1 per cent, London’s FTSE futures were 0.65 per cent lower while Eurostoxx 50 futures lost 0.6 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan fell 1.3 per cent after losing 0.9 per cent on Tuesday. It went as low as 674.18 points, a level last seen on March 9. The index has had a disappointing run in March after five straight months of gains, as risk assets were earlier spooked by fears inflation will pick up at a faster-than-expected pace led by successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts and massive US fiscal stimulus.

Japan’s Nikkei stumbled 2 per cent while South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.4 per cent. Chinese shares were in the red for a second day with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 1.65 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng skidded 2.2 per cent.

–global market input from Reuters