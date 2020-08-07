Sensex slips over 200 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 11,200-mark as banking stocks drag

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) kicked off on a weak note on Friday slipping around 0.5 per cent in the opening deals weighed by weakness in banking, financials and IT stocks.

Weakness in the broader Asian market also weighed on investor sentiment.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 37,809.09, down 216.36 points (0.57 per cent) while the Nifty 50 slipped 53.85 points (0.48 per cent) to 11,146.30.

HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) were the top drags on the Sensex in the early trade on Friday. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:16 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:16 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, both the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices were down over 0.75 per cent in the early trade weighed by the shares of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:15 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:15 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian shares tumbled on Friday after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up already-heightened tensions with Beijing by banning US transactions with China’s tech giant Tencent as well as ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2 per cent. Tencent, Asia’s second-biggest company by market capitalisation, dropped 9.0 per cent.

Mainland China’s CSI 300 Index fell 1.3 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.6 per cent. S&P500 futures slid 0.5 per cent.

Trump’s executive orders came as his administration said this week it was stepping up efforts to purge “untrusted” Chinese apps from US digital networks.

– global market input from Reuters

