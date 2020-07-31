Sensex opens over 100 points higher, pares gains and slips minutes later

An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg) An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Friday but within minutes pared off their gains and slipped in the red weighed by a selloff in banking and financial counters.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 133.22 points (0.35 per cent) at 37,869.29, while the Nifty 50 was up 29.65 points (0.27 per cent) at 11,131.80. However, by 9:18 am, the Sensex reversed its gains and slipped 118.52 points (0.31 per cent) at 37,617.55, while the broader Nifty was down 29.75 points (0.27 per cent) at 11,072.40.

On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were led by HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI) and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top laggards. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:20 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:20 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Financial Services was the top loser in the early deals, down nearly 1 per cent weighed by Kotak Mahindra Bank and the HDFC twins – HDFC Bank and HDFC. The key Nifty Bank index too was down over 0.75 per cent dragged by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Bandhan Bank.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:18 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:18 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian shares wobbled in a choppy session on Friday as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment, despite strong US tech earnings and signs of manufacturing recovery in China and Japan.

The US dollar was also set for its worst month in a decade amid expectations the Fed will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for years.

US GDP collapsed at a 32.9 per cent annualized rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week, adding to signs the momentum of economic recovery has slowed.

Those figures overshadowed positive manufacturing data from China and Japan. China’s official Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) data showed that factory activity grew in July for a fifth straight month and at a faster pace, defying expectations of a slowdown, while Japan’s industrial output snapped four months of declines in June.

After rising in early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan turned lower by late morning. It was last down 0.22 per cent.

Australian shares slid 1.85 per cent amid month-end profit taking and Seoul’s Kospi ticked down 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.87 per cent as a stronger yen weighed on exporters.

Chinese blue-chips were last down 0.29 per cent in a choppy session.

But futures resolutely pointed to a positive open on Wall Street on Friday after Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet reported quarterly earnings on the same day for the first time ever, all topping Wall Street estimates.

– global market input from Reuters

