Sensex and Nifty open flat ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened flat on Friday ahead of the outcome of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

At 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 52,228.88, down 3.55 points (0.01 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 was down 5.05 points (0.03 per cent) at 15,685.30.

ONGC, L&T, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers on the Sensex in the early trade on Friday, while Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, SBI were among the top losers.

On Thursday, the Sensex had climbed 382.95 points (0.70 per cent) to settle at a lifetime high of 52,232.43, while the Nifty 50 had gained 114.15 points (0.73 per cent) to end at its record high of 15,690.35.

The central bank is likely to keep interest rates at record lows as it assesses the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, but the MPC is expected to reiterate its commitment on liquidity.