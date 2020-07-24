Sensex slips nearly 250 points in opening deals, Nifty dips below 11,200-mark; banks, financials crack

An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg) An electronic ticker displaying Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India. (Image source: Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.5 per cent lower weighed by a fall in banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 242.80 points (0.64 per cent) at 37,897.67, while the Nifty 50 was at 11,144.25, down 71.20 points (0.63 per cent).

On the Sensex, the losses in the early trade were led by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were the only stocks in the green. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:32 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:32 am. (Source: BSE)

Sectorally, the Nifty Financial Services index was the worst performer in the early trade slipping over 1.5 per cent weighed by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, HDFC and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company. This apart, the key Bank Nifty too was down nearly 1.5 per cent dragged by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI.

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:30 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:30 am. (Source: NSE)

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd