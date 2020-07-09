Sensex rises over 150 points in opening deals, Nifty over 10,750-mark; metals shine

An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg An electronic screen and a digital ticker board are seen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

The topline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 0.5 per cent higher on Thursday.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.63 points (0.50 per cent) at 36,511.64, while the broader NIfty 50 was at 10,754.80, up 49.05 points (0.46 per cent).

On the Sensex, the gains in the early trade were led by IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:24 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:24 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index was trading over 2 per cent aided by shares of Steel Authority of India, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Copper. This apart, the key Bank Nifty was also nearly 1 per cent higher led by RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:23 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:23 am. (Source: NSE)

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd