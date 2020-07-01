Sensex rises over 50 points in opening deals, Nifty over 10,300-mark

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened marginally higher on Wednesday.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 34,985.30, up 69.50 points (0.20 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 15.10 points (0.15 per cent) at 10,317.20.

ITC, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Ultratech Cement were among the top gainers in early trade on the BSE benchmark, while NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Tata Steel and Nestle India were among the top losers early on Wednesday. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:24 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:24 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Auto index was the top gainer during the early morning trade rising over 0.3 per cent driven by Bajaj Auto and Bharat Forge. On the other hand, the Nifty Metal index was the top loser during the time, slipping over 0.5 per cent dragged by Jindal Steel & Power, National Aluminium Company and NMDC.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:22 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:22 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian stocks struggled for headway on Wednesday as the second half of the year got underway, with improving economic data offset by worries that surging coronavirus cases in the United States could derail the world’s recovery before it properly begins.

Following firm US housing data and signs of a rebound in Europe’s economy, the latest boost to sentiment came from Chinese factory activity gathering steam in June, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rising to 51.2 compared with expectations for 50.5. But virus cases surged, too, with the US recording 47,000 infections on Tuesday, its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, led by gains in Korea and China.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.2 per cent, though, US stock futures fell 0.3 per cent and gold sat close to an eight-year peak, pointing to elevated caution.

– global market input from Reuters

