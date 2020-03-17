Sensex rises 441 points in opening deals, slips minutes later

The S&P BSE Sensex opened over 200 points higher from the previous close and rose as much as 441.56 points (1.41 per cent) to 31,831.63, however within a couple of minutes after this, it crashed into the red zone. (File photo, source: AP Photo) The S&P BSE Sensex opened over 200 points higher from the previous close and rose as much as 441.56 points (1.41 per cent) to 31,831.63, however within a couple of minutes after this, it crashed into the red zone. (File photo, source: AP Photo)

The topline equity market indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened in the positive territory on Tuesday, however, they failed to hold on to the gains and within minutes erased all the gains and slipped into the red. The trade was extremely volatile in the early deals on Tuesday with sharp swings across the two indices.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened over 200 points higher from the previous close and rose as much as 441.56 points (1.41 per cent) to 31,831.63, however within a couple of minutes after this, it crashed into the red zone. During the early deals, it has slipped as much as 409.24 points (1.30 per cent) to 30,980.83.

Likewise, the Nifty 50 too had opened 88 points higher and had risen as high as 9,314.60, up 117.20 points (1.27 per cent) from the previous close. But the 50-share NSE benchmark slipped soon after this and declined 180.55 points (1.96 per cent) to 9,016.85.

On Monday, the Sensex had settled at 31,390.07, down 2,713.41 points (7.96 per cent), while the Nifty cracked 757.80 points (7.61 per cent) to end at 9,197.40.

