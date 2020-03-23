Sensex, Nifty hit 10% lower circuit, trading suspended for 45 minutes

Indian equity markets went on a free-fall on Monday. (Express photo by Pradip Das) Indian equity markets went on a free-fall on Monday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped to their respective 10 per cent lower end on during the morning trade on Monday, triggering a circuit breaker, following which the trade has been suspended for a period of 45 minutes.

This is the second time during this month that trading was halted because of fears over the spread of coronavirus which has threatened to bring world economies to a halt.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 2,991.85 points (10 per cent) to hit 26,924.11, while the Nifty 50 fell 842.45 points (9.63 per cent) to slip to 7,903.00. Both the indices had opened over 8 per cent lower today.

All the Sensex stocks were trading in a sea of red.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Bank index cracked around 11 per cent during the morning deals weighed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

