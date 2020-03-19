Sensex crashes over 2,000 points in early deals, Nifty slips below 8,000-mark

Indian equity markets went on a free-fall on Thursday. (Express photo by Pradip Das) Indian equity markets went on a free-fall on Thursday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The selloff in the Indian share market continued for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) slipped over 7 per cent in the opening deals to their lowest levels in over three years as cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) rose across the country and also across the world.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened over 1,000 points lower and within minutes slipped as much as 2,155.05 points (7.46 per cent) to 26,714.46. The Nifty 50 index too crashed as much as 636.25 points (7.51 per cent) to 7,832.55 during the early trade on Thursday.

Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers on the Sensex during the early trade slipping in the range of 8.89-13.19 per cent.

Here’s how the Sensex stocks were performing:

Sensex stocks at 9:40 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:40 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty Bank index slipped 1,600 points (over 7.5 per cent) dragged by IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. This apart, the Nifty Financial Services index slipped over 750 points (8 per cent) weighed by Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Bajaj Finance.

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:39 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:39 am. (Source: NSE)

At 9:50 am, the volatility index or India VIX on the NSE was up 10.48 per cent at 70.6600. This apart in the broader market, the Nifty 500 index, the broadest index of 500 listed companies, was down 445.75 points (6.36 per cent) at 6,564.80.

Rupee

The rupee plunged 70 paise to 74.96 against US dollar in early trade on Thursday as investors fretted over the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country and its impact on the economy.

According to Health Ministry, coronavirus cases in India has touched 169.

Traders said there is a sense of anxiety among investors as they see the global, as well as domestic economy, plunging into a deep crisis due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has killed nearly 9,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

The steep decline in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dampened the sentiment, they said.

The rupee opened on a weak note at 74.96 at the interbank forex market, down 70 paise over its last close. The local unit had settled at 74.26 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Global market

The dollar surged and everything else was blown away on Thursday as emergency central bank measures in Europe, the United States and Australia failed to halt a fresh wave of panic selling.

US stock futures were a hair’s breadth from hitting session down limits. The growth-sensitive Australian dollar was crushed 4 per cent to a more than 17-year low.

Nearly every stock market in Asia was down and circuit breakers were hit in Seoul, Jakarta and Manila. Traders reported huge strains in bond markets as distressed funds sold any liquid asset to cover losses in stocks and redemptions from investors.

Benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yields in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Korea and Singapore and Thailand surged as prices tumbled. Gold fell 1 per cent and copper hit its downlimit in Shanghai.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 5 per cent to a four-year low, with Korea and Hong Kong leading losses. The Nikkei fell nearly 1 per cent, the ASX 200 nearly 3 per cent, while the Kospi lost 8 per cent and the Hang Seng 5 per cent.

– With rupee inputs from PTI and global market inputs from Reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd