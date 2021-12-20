Sensex falls 1,190 points on weak global cues as raging Omicron cases spook investors

The frontline equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 – crashed over 2 per cent on Monday tracking losses in the global markets which fell on Monday as raging Omicron infections threatened to derail global economic recovery.

The spread of the Omicron variant saw the Netherlands go into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more Covid-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

The Sensex fell 1,189.73 points or 2.09 per cent to end at 55,822.01 while the broader Nifty crashed 371.00 points or 2.18 per cent to settle at 16,614.20.

Both the indices had opened around 1.5 per cent lower earlier in the day and as the day trade progressed they fell further, slipping over 3 per cent in the intraday trade before making a partial recovery towards the late afternoon session. The Sensex hit an intraday low of 55,132.68 while the Nifty had fallen to 16,410.20.

Among the biggest losers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bajaj Finserv. there were only two gainers of the day, Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Among the sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty Realty index fell 4.90 per cent weighed by Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls Real Estate and DLF. The Nifty PSU Bank index too declined 4.48 per cent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Carana Bank and Bank of India. The Nifty Metal slipped 3.78 per cent due to a fall in share prices of Welspun Corp and Jindal Steel & Power.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index fell 839.24 points or 3.42 per cent to end at 23,702.91 while the S&P BSE SmallCap settled at 27,514.42, down 940.78 points or 3.31 per cent.

The volatility index or India VIX surged 16.08 per cent to 18.9650.

Speaking on Monday’s market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, “India has been undergoing a phase of consolidation in the last two months. Currently, sell-off is due to a rapid rise in FIIs selling triggered by hawkish world central banks’ policy, cautious view on Indian market due to high valuation compared to peers, and drop in retail inflows. We feel that we are reaching the last phase of this consolidation in terms of price correction. Some pockets have become fair however the overall market is still trading at the upper hand which will continue to affect the performance of the broad market, in the short term. Long-term investors can chip into high-quality stocks with a focus on defensives and India-focused businesses.”