Indices hit record highs in early trade, Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty tops 15,800-mark

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened over 0.5 per cent higher and touched their record highs during the early trade on Friday.

Earlier in the day, S&P BSE Sensex rose 326.17 points (0.62 per cent) to hit its lifetime intraday high of 52,626.64, while the Nifty 50 climbed 97.80 points (0.62 per cent) to reach a fresh all-time high of 15,835.55. At 10:03 am, the BSE benchmark was trading at 52,570.84, up 270.37 points (0.52 per cent), while the NSE barometer was up 83.95 points (0.53 per cent) at 15,821.70.

The gains in the early trade were led by Reliance Industries (RIL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, Infosys and Power Grid Corporation of India.

On Thursday, Sensex had finished 358.83 points (0.69 per cent) higher at 52,300.47 and the broader Nifty had risen 102.40 points (0.65 per cent) to end at 15,737.75.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Metal index was up nearly 1.5 per cent led by shares of Coal India, Steel Authority of India and MOIL. The Nifty IT index was trading over 0.75 per cent aided by Oracle Financial Services Software and MphasiS. The Nifty Auto index too was up nearly 0.75 per cent driven by Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was trading at 23,005.66, up 110.60 points (0.48 per cent) at 10:08 am, while the S&P BSE SmallCap was at 25,192.15, up 176.26 points (0.70 per cent). The volatlity index or India VIX was down 3.71 per cent at 14.4450.

Global market

US bond yields fell to three month lows and a broad gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday as investors saw enough one-off factors in US consumer price data to back the Federal Reserve’s conviction that rising inflation will be transitory.

Some economists say the rise in CPI reflected short-term adjustments related to a reopening economy, and many investors appear to be confident that the Fed is deftly handling a rebound in economic growth – even as questions remain about how it defines “transitory”.

Data overnight showed US consumer price index posted its biggest year-on-year increase at 5 per cent since August 2008, following a 4.2 per cent rise in April.

In morning trade in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.18 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gave up early gains to turn 0.11 per cent lower. Seoul’s Kospi was up 0.32 per cent, Australian shares added 0.14 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.53 per cent. Chinese blue-chip shares were down more than 1 per cent as consumer staples firms retreated following two days of gains.

–global market input from Reuters