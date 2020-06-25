Sensex slips 350 points in opening deals, Nifty tests 10,200-mark post grim IMF forecast

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1 per cent lower on Thursday a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its growth forecast for the Indian economy in 2020 by 4.5 per cent, a “historic low”, citing economic slowdown due the two-month-long Covid-19-induced lockdown.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 352.27 points (1.01 per cent) at 34,516.71, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading at 10,200.30, down 105.00 points (1.02 per cent).

More to follow

