Sensex slips 350 points in opening deals, Nifty tests 10,200-mark post grim IMF forecast

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2020 9:34:43 am
The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened around 1 per cent lower on Thursday a day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its growth forecast for the Indian economy in 2020 by 4.5 per cent, a “historic low”, citing economic slowdown due the two-month-long Covid-19-induced lockdown.
At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 352.27 points (1.01 per cent) at 34,516.71, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading at 10,200.30, down 105.00 points (1.02 per cent).
More to follow
