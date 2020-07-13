Sensex rises over 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 10,850-mark; metals, auto, IT stocks gain

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange opened nearly 1 per cent higher on Monday taking cues from their global peers.

At 9:16 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,903.53, up 309.20 points (0.84 per cent), while the Nifty 50 was up 89.60 points (0.83 per cent) at 10,857.65.

On the Sensex, gains in the early trade were led by Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki India. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:29 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:29 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto indices were the top gainers in the morning session of trade, both were trading over 1 per cent higher. The Nifty IT index too was up a tad over 1 per cent led by gains in the share prices of Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Infy.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:38 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:38 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian shares crept toward five-month peaks on Monday as investors wagered the US earnings season would see most companies beat forecasts given expectations had been lowered so far by coronavirus lockdowns.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15 per cent, having climbed sharply last week on the back of surging Chinese stocks, which added another 1 per cent on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.7 per cent and South Korea 1.2 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent even as some US states reported record new cases of COVID-19, a divergence that shows no sign of stopping.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 1.1 per cent and FTSE futures 0.8 per cent.

– global market input from Reuters

