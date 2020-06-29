Sensex slips 300 points in opening deals, Nifty tests 10,300-mark on Asian cues

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 1 per cent lower on Monday taking cues from their Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 304.40 points (0.87 per cent) lower at 34,866.87, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 10,299.80, down 83.20 points (0.80 per cent).

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were the top losers on the Sensex during the early trade on Monday. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:18 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:18 am. (Source: BSE)

Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, the key Nifty Bank index was down over 1.5 per cent weighed by Axis Bank, RBL Bank and ICICI Bank. Similarly, the Nifty Financial Services index too was down over 1.25 per cent dragged by Bajaj Finance and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:19 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:19 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

Asian share markets began the week with a cautious tone on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus finally made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the US dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 per cent and further away from a four-month top hit last week. Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.3 per cent and Chinese blue chips 0.6 per cent.

In a more promising sign, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 recouped their early losses to edge up 0.3 per cent and EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.2 per cent. FTSE futures dipped 0.2 per cent.

Wall Street had faltered on Friday as some US states reconsidered their reopening plans.

