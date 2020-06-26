Sensex gains over 300 points in opening deals, Nifty inches towards 10,400-mark

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg) Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened nearly 1 per cent higher on Friday tracking gains in the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 313.22 points (0.90 per cent) at 35,155.32, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 10,379.00, up 90.10 points (0.88 per cent).

On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended with minor losses post a largely rangebound trading session amid expiry of June-series futures and options (F&O) contracts.

In the early trade on Friday, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and ITC were among the top gainers on the Sensex. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:23 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:23 am. (Source: BSE)

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer in the morning trade, rising over 1.75 per cent led by Indian Overseas Bank, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank and UCO Bank. This apart, the Nifty Metal index too was up 1.25 per cent led by Hindalco Industries and Welspun Corp. Likewise, the Nifty IT index too was up over 1 per cent aided by NIIT Technologies and Infy.

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:23 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:23 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian stock markets ground higher on Friday, and are set to end a choppy week more or less where they began it as surging coronavirus infections cast a shadow over encouraging economic data and checked hopes for a swift global recovery.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, for a weekly gain of around 0.5 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1 per cent to sit flat for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.4 per cent in early trade on Friday, after being closed for a holiday on Thursday. Markets in China and Taiwan remain closed.

– global market input from Reuters

