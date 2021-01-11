Sensex breaches 49,000-mark to touch new life-time led by IT stocks

An electronic ticker board displays stock figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at new record highs on Monday led by gains in information technology (IT) shares after sector heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported strong quarterly results and provided an upbeat outlook.

So far in the early trade, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 477.70 points (0.98 per cent) to breach the 49,000-mark and touch a record high of 49,260.21, while the broader Nifty 50 rose 126.80 points (0.88 per cent) to hit a fresh high of 14,474.05.

Sensex rises over 300 points to cross 49,000. Inching closer to 50,000 mark @IndianExpress — Sandeep Singh (@Tweetsandeep) January 11, 2021

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, ITC, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever were the biggest gainers during the early trade on Monday, while Axis Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top losers.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index was trading over 1.5 per cent higher led by Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and TCS. The Nifty FMCG index too was up around 1.5 per cent aided by Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive (India), Jubilant Foodworks and ITC.

Global market

Asian shares took a breather on Monday while Treasury yields were at 10-month highs as “trillions” in new US fiscal stimulus plans were set to be unveiled this week, stoking a global reflation trade.

Investors were keeping a wary eye on US politics as pressure grew to impeach President Donald Trump, though signs were an actual trial could be some time away.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent, having surged 5 per cent last week to record highs. Japan’s Nikkei was on holiday after closing at a 30-year high on Friday.

South Korea went flat after an early jump, and Chinese blue chips firmed 0.7 per cent.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6 per cent from all-time peaks, after gaining 1.8 per cent last week. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.1 per cent and FTSE futures were flat.

–global market input from Reuters