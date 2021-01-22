scorecardresearch
Friday, January 22, 2021
Sensex and Nifty open lower in line with other Asian bourses

By: PTI | Mumbai | January 22, 2021 10:15:33 am
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The BSE benchmark Sensex fell 152.69 points or 0.31 per cent to 49,472.07 in early trade on Friday, tracking subdued Asian markets.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to 14,590.35 in opening trade.

On the Sensex chart, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were major laggards.

Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were top gainers.

On Thursday, the Sensex had dropped 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 49,624.76, and the Nifty had shed 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.

Intra-day, the 30-share BSE Sensex had touched the 50,000-level for the first time ever on Thursday on growth optimism and global cues but succumbed to profit-booking in fag-end trade.

Asian shares were trading broadly lower in late afternoon deals on Friday, a day after hitting record highs.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,614.66 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 1.37 per cent to USD 55.40 per barrel.

