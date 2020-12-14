Sensex and Nifty touch fresh all-time highs in early deals Monday

An electronic ticker board displays stock figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened higher to their fresh record highs on Monday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed to its all-time high of 46,373.34 during the early deals on Monday while the broader Nifty 50 inched to its record high of 13,597.50.

After touching their record intra-day highs, the 30-share BSE benchamrk was trading at 46,198.71, up 99.70 points (0.22 per cent) at 9:58 am, while the Nifty was up 29.55 points (0.22 per cent) at 13,543.40.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were among the top gainers on the Sensex during the morning deals, while Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

On Friday, the Sensex had ended 139.13 points (0.30 per cent) higher at 46,099.01, while the Nifty had risen 35.55 points (0.26 per cent) to 13,513.85.

Global markets

Stocks started a busy week with guarded gains as investors gauged the chance of added US fiscal and monetary stimulus, while the British pound rose in relief as a last-gasp extension to Brexit talks dodged a hard divorce.

Progress on coronavirus vaccines cheered risk sentiment, with the first shipments speeding across the United States as part of an historic mission to inoculate more than 100 million people by the end of March.

“The vaccine has and will likely continue to provide a tailwind to the market that is allowing investors to look beyond record case levels, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 responded by rising 0.5 per cent, while March Treasury bond futures slipped 4 ticks. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.6 per cent and FTSE futures 0.3 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent, having hit a string of record highs last week. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.6 per cent as a survey showed the mood among hard-hit Japanese businesses had improved in the December quarter.

–global market inputs from Reuters

