Sensex and Nifty give up early gains; RIL slips in trade

An electronic ticker board displays stock figures outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) gave up their early gains and were trading in a narrow range with some positive bias during the late morning session on Monday.

Both the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 had opened over 0.5 per cent higher earlier today with the BSE benchmark rising as much as 49,263.15 and the Nifty touching and intraday high of 14,491.10.

However at 11:00 am, the Sensex was trading at 48,948.33, up 69.79 points (0.14 per cent) while the NSE benchmark was up 23.70 points (0.16 per cent) at 14,395.60.

On the Sensex, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Ultratech Cement, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers late morning while market heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Power Grid, HCL Technologies and Nestle India were the top losers.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank index was up nearly 1.5 per cent led by the shares of Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while the Nifty Financial Servcies was trading over 1.5 per cent aided by Shriram Transport Finance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company. On the other hand, the Nifty IT index was down nearly 0.5 per cent dragged by Info Edge (India), Coforge and MindTree.

Analysts are of the view that markets may remain volatile in this holiday-shortened week amid monthly derivatives expiry, quarterly earnings and the upcoming Union Budget.

The equity markets would remain shut on Tuesday on account of Republic Day holiday.

Global market

Asian shares rose Monday amid some hopes for recovering economies slammed by the pandemic, as market attention turned to upcoming company earnings.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.5 per cent in morning trading to 28,767.43. Australia’s S&P/ASX200 added 0.4 per cent to 6,829.60.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.4 per cent to 3,183.52. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.6 per cent to 29,927.31, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4 per cent to 3,619.25.

Hopes are high that once the pandemic comes under some control, regional economies will make strong recoveries, with lockdowns easing, compared to last year, and vaccines rollouts starting in various places, including Singapore.

But worries that have rippled through markets over the coronavirus pandemic remain, including resurging cases in some parts of China and in Japan.

–global market input from AP