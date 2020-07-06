Sensex opens over 250 points higher, Nifty climbs above 10,700-mark; banks and financials rally

BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BSE in Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 0.75 per cent higher on Monday aided by gains in banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 276.35 points (0.77 per cent) higher at 36,297.77, while the Nifty 50 was at 10,706.55, up 99.20 points (0.94 per cent).

On the Sensex, gains in the morning trade were led by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bajaj Finance and ITC. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:37 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:37 am. (Source: BSE)

Among sectors, the Bank Nifty was up nearly 2 per cent in the early trade lead by the gains in IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and The Federal Bank. The Nifty Financial Services too was trading over 1.75 per cent aided by Power Finance Corporation, Bajaj Holdings & Investment and Bajaj Finance.

Here’s how the sectoral indices were performing:

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:35 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:35 am. (Source: NSE)

Global markets

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1 per cent to its highest since February.

Eyes were on Chinese blue chips, which jumped 3 per cent, on top of a 7 per cent gain last week, to their loftiest level in five years. Even Japan’s Nikkei, which has lagged with a soft domestic economy, managed a rise of 1.3 per cent.

– global market inputs from Reuters

